Bawumia's victory is a promising signal for Nov 4 conference - V/R NPP chairman

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The Volta Region has sent a clear message as the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) gears up for its upcoming November 4 Flagbearer Conference following a resounding victory for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The results of the party’s Electoral College held on Saturday 26 August have sparked optimism among party members, positioning Dr Bawumia as a strong contender for the NPP's flagbearer position.



Addressing the media after the Electoral College declared the results, the Volta Regional Chairman of the NPP, Makafui Kofi Woanya, emphasised that the Vice President's triumph was a promising signal for the crucial November 4 Conference.



“The results are promising and send a clear signal to Vice President Bawumia that he is poised to proudly carry the NPP's flag high come November 4, 2023. I am confident that similar successes will unfold in other regions just as they did here in the Volta Region,” he intimated.



The Volta Regional Organiser of the party, Emmanuel Kwesi Bodza, underlined the significance of the election results.



“This outcome truly reflects the sentiment of the people. The Vice President's victory was anticipated, given his unwavering dedication to the party,” he indicated.

Mr Bodza stressed Dr Bawumia's substantial contribution to the party's growth, emphasising that his dedication had undoubtedly resonated with the region's voters.



The Vice President secured a notable victory, garnering 29 out of a total of 41 votes cast in the Super Delegates Conference held in the Volta Region. The other contenders' results were as follows: Kennedy Ohene Agyapong received 4 votes, Alan-Kwadzo Kyerematen also secured 4 votes, Dr. Afriyie Akoto obtained 3 votes, and Francis Adai Nimoh received 1 vote.



Notably, several aspirants, including Joe Ghartey, Kwadzo Poku, Dr. Konadu Apraku, Boakye Agyarko, and Kwabena Agyapong, did not secure any votes in the election.



The election process was marked by its peaceful nature, attributed in part to the heightened security measures in place. Party officials expressed their satisfaction with the proceedings, emphasizing the orderly conduct that prevailed throughout.