Bawumia’s victory will be massive - Former majority leader

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia will surely win the upcoming super delegates conference and the presidential primary of the NPP.

But not only will he win, he will do so with a landslide margin, this is according to the legal luminary, Abraham Ossei Aidooh, former Majority Leader, minister of parliamentary affairs and Member of Parliament for Tema West on three consecutive terms.



“Vice President Bawumia is winning massively to set the tone for the victory in the main presidential primary in November 2023 and the general elections in December 2024,” Hon. Ossei Aidooh, who has helped many people in diverse ways, told a group of journalists in Tema on Wednesday, August 22, 2023 at the Tema Premier tennis court.



According to the brilliant Lawyer Ossei Aidooh, who is also currently a serving member of the Ghana National Gas Company Board and the Parliamentary Service Board, “Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will sweep not less than 50% of the votes that will be cast by delegates on the day of the super delegates conference.”



The respected NPP elder who carried NPP on his head like a head-potter from Accra to Tema, which is known in the local Ghanaian parlance as ‘kaya-yoo’, explained that he was confident of this, “because of the sense of history that is currently prevailing in the party.”



He was speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a tennis match at the Tema Premier Tennis Court on Wednesday, August 23, 2023



It also comes in the wake of the publication of polls by UK based Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) which predicts that Dr. Bawumia will win the conference with ease.

Also, a local polling company, Global Info Analytics, has put Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen, in the NPP’s presidential primary, after several months of Bawumia and Alan going neck to neck.



According to the respected Lawyer Abraham Ossei Aidooh, the reason why Bawumia will win is that, he is the only candidate that carries the charisma that can outshine the NDC’s former President John Mahama. He is a political game-changer, a gem and a humble personality whose contribution to the great NPP won the election for us in 2016. He is a very brilliant personality who has helped the country in the area of digitalization, he has also performed excellently well in the management of the Ghanaian economy despite the fact that Covid-19 and the Russian-Ukrainian war affected the whole world.



He adds that the NPP is aware that the NDC is seriously praying and wishing that the NPP will make the mistake and elect an unpopular person as the party’s presidential candidate for 2024 and the NPP’s delegates are not in any mood to grant the NDC that wish.



“The party’s focus is on breaking the eight and like all the polls and pollsters are saying, the brilliant and innovative Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is our best bet. Not that we did not know this ourselves, but the fact that both local and international polls are predicting this only adds weight to the conviction that the party already has.”



Meanwhile, well respected Ghanaian pollster, Ben Ephson, has said that it would be much easier for the NDC to win the 2024 election if the NPP elects Alan Kyerematen as Flagbearer.



According to Ben Ephson, who was commenting on the prediction by the UK based Economist Intelligence Unit that the NDC will find it difficult to win the 2024 elections if Dr. Bawumia is elected the flagbearer. Dr. Nimae Awantang, of the United States of America, Mr. Mike Offei, a respected economist of the world bank and the International Monetary Fund, who is also a product of the Cambridge and Yale Universities, Mr. Edward Ababio, a hardworking Chairman of the Tema premier tennis court and a reputable businessman, Mr. Yaw Baffoe Bonnie, a respected businessman, Nana Ntiaka II. A heavyweight in the maritime industry, Miss. Afia Boadiwaa, a businesswoman in the hospitality industry, Mr. Paa Kofi Grant, a retired educationist and a long tennis star who has mentored many people in Ghana, managed to beat Miss. Mbongta Awantang, of the United States of America and Mr. Mohammed Salifu, a businessman to the admiration of the many spectators who were in attendance; including high profile politicians, captains of industry, women groups, businessmen and women, university lecturers, members of the legal fraternity and foreign nationals.