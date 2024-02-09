Bawumia’s vision for Ghana lacks substance, originality – Minority

Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson

The Minority in Parliament has shot down the vision of the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The Vice President in a lecture on Wednesday outlined what he calls a vision of transformation for every sector of the country’s economy ahead of the 2024 General Elections.



Dr. Bawumia outlined plans to abolish certain taxes, including the e-levy, emission levy, and betting tax.



He also proposed governing with 50 ministers and deputies and introducing a flat tax regime, among other interventions.



However, addressing the media in Parliament Minority leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson accused the Vice President of picking his ideas from those already made public by the NDC flagbearer John Mahama.

According to him, the Vice President already possesses the authority to implement his proposals if he so desires.



“He came to Parliament to pass the E-levy. He can’t turn around to come and tell all of us that he is not part of it. The General Secretary of the NPP sits in Parliament, he left the cabinet and informed the people of Ghana that the Vice President approved the E-levy and voted for the E-levy.



“The Minister responsible for information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is a member of cabinet. He says that the bill was prepared by the Vice President. So for him to prepare a bill and whip all their Members of Parliament to vote for and tell around to say that we should remove the tax is very disgraceful and shameful,” Dr. Forson stated.