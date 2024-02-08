Bawumia saying that he will implement his own vision doesn’t mean Akufo-Addo’s policies are wrong – Boako

Spokesperson of the NPP Flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Gideon Boako

The Spokesperson of the NPP Flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Gideon Boako, has explained the rationale behind his boss' decision to implement policies that are different from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, should he be elected as president in 2024.

According to him, Bawumia's new vision does not mean that he is criticising or undermining the current administration's policies, but rather that he is adapting to the changing circumstances and needs of the country.



He stated, in a myjoyonline.com report, that Bawumia, who has been the vice president under Akufo-Addo since 2017, does not have the constitutional powers to implement his personal visions and convictions, but has only played an advisory role in the economic management of the country.



“If your boss has a vision and you say that given the opportunity this is the way I want to go, you are not necessarily saying that what your boss is doing is wrong,” he said.



To Dr. Boako, Bawumia has been supportive of Akufo-Addo's vision and agenda and has contributed to the achievements of the government in various sectors.

He said that the NPP flagbearer, however, has his own vision for Ghana, which is based on leveraging technology, data, and systems to foster inclusive economic growth, social development, and good governance.



“It could also be that there are some limitations in terms of implementation with the vision that is currently being implemented but we should not conclude that because Vice President Bawumia is showing some policy departure from what is being done today means there is something wrong,” he added.



NW/AE