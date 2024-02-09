'Bawumia says you are all short-sighted' – Sam George to NPP MPs

Sam George is MP for Ningo Prampram

The Member of Parliament of Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has said the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s promise to scrap E-levy is like throwing sand in the eyes of the NPP MPs who supported the implementation of the tax.

He asked them how they feel now that their candidate is proposing a cancellation of the tax.



Sam George further noted that Dr. Bawumia essentially meant that the MPs were myopic in their thinking.



He wrote on his X platform on February 8, 2024, Sam George said “I have a question to ask my Colleague NPP MPs who were sitting in the UPSA Hall yesterday and clapping vigorously for the comical performance of Dr @MBawumia. How do you all feel after fighting the NDC MPs and walking out and insulting us over the e-Levy?



“Now Bawumia says you all are short-sighted and not critical in your thinking and analysis. He says your arguments and debates in favour of e-Levy are all bogus and useless. And you were clapping yesterday? Or you were not paying attention? Like I am trying to understand how you must be feeling. Anyway, Ken Ofori-Atta is still Finance Minister after all your complaints. We move,” he added.



The Vice President who is also the flagbearer of the NPP while delivering his manifesto said he would scrap E-levy when elected as President.



“To move towards a cashless economy, however, we have to encourage the population to use electronic channels of payment. To accomplish this, there will be no taxes on digital payments under my administration. The e-levy will, therefore, be abolished,” he said at the UPSA auditorium on February 7.

SSD/NOQ



Watch a recap of business stories below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel