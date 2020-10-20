Bawumia schools Mahama on what NPP loans were used for

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President of Ghana has finally responded to the former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama’s calls for evidence on what government has used monies borrowed for.

The former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama in his tour of the country insisted that regardless of the excessive borrowing by the Akufo-Addo-led government, there is nothing to show for it.



“In four years, the Akufo-Addo government has borrowed more than ¢140 billion, so the simple question Ghanaians should ask is, what have you done with the money? Where are the schools, the roads, electricity, water, the hospitals, and harbours?”, Mr Mahama queried during his tour of the Volta region.



He explained that between 2013 – 2016, his administration borrowed a little over ¢54 billion and the record is there for all to see in the area of roads, schools, healthcare infrastructure, electricity, water, harbours and airports, among others.



But in a sharp rebuttal, the Vice President has chronicled what loans taken by the Akufo-Addo led administration have been used for.

The Vice President indicated that the monies were not used to procure Guinea Fowls like the NDC did and claimed it flew away to Burkina Faso.



READ THE STATEMENT FROM THE VICE PRESIDENT below:



