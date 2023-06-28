Bawumia sends warm Eid-ul-Adha wishes to Muslims

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and wife Samira Bawumia

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and his wife, Samira Bawumia, have extended their heartfelt wishes to all Muslims on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

In a statement released on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, the vice president conveyed his warmest regards, saying “Hajia Samira Bawumia and I extend our warmest wishes to fellow Muslims on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.”



Highlighting the significance of the festival, the Vice President called on Muslims to be inspired by the principles of selflessness and care for one another.



"Let us be inspired by the act of selflessness and care for each other,” he added.



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:









Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb







WN/DA