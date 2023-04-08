Bawumia 'shakes' Kwahu as thousands join him for a walk

The crowd, mostly NPP grassroots members, also included NPP bigwigs

The Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Saturday morning brought Kwahu to a standstill as thousands of people joined him for a walk.

The crowd, mostly NPP grassroots members, also included NPP bigwigs such as General Secretary Justin Kodua Frempong, National Organiser Henry Nana Boakye, Minister of Agriculture Bryan Acheampong, as well as a host of MPs, regional and constituency executives of the NPP.



The well-attended walk, dubbed Unity Walk, was organised as part of activities marking the Easter festivities in Kwahu, and the presence of Vice President Bawumia, who was mobbed at the start of the walk,^ added spice to it.



Despite observing his Ramadan fast, Dr. Bawumia walked the full route with the enthusiastic participants, who chanted his name amidst songs endorsing his Presidential bid.



The walk ended inside the Mpraeso township, where the Vice President addressed the crowd.



He commended them for massively turning out for the walk and also seized the opportunity to enumerate a number of interventions and infrastructure projects the Akufo-Addo Government has achieved, including free access to senior high school and TVET, unprecedented expansion of roads and railways, sports infrastructure development, medical deliveries through drones, ambulances to all constituencies, mobile money interoperability and several other digital initiatives.



On employment, Dr. Bawumia revealed the Akufo-Addo government had created about 2.1 million jobs; 1.2 million in the public sector and 900,000 in the private sector, which he described

"These are verifiable and anybody with a contrary figure can forward and challenge me,' he told the crowd.



Dr Bawumia said the Akufo-Addo government is keen on creating more jobs for the youth, and it intends to do so by working hard to restore the economy, which has been hit by the ongoing global economic crisis.



While urging the NPP faithful to be proud of what the government has done in the past six and half years, he fired a parting shot to former President John Mahama, challenging him to tell Ghanaians a single policy under his belt throughout his political career.



"I won't ask for two or three, but just one. Can John Mahama mention just one policy he introduced in this country in over his nearly 3 decades in politics? He has been a Deputy Minister, a Minister, Vice President and President and I want him to name just one policy," Dr. Bawumia challenged the former President, who is tipped to be returned by the NDC as its flagbearer for the 2024 elections.



Dr. Bawumia is also seen as one of the overwhelming favourites to be elected by the NPP as its flagbearer for the 2024 elections.