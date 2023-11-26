Bawumia storms Manhyia with powerful delegation for final Akwasidae of the year

The increasing affection for the Vice President and Flagbearer of the NPP Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the Ashanti Region was at full glare at the Manhyia Palace, once again, on Sunday.

The occasion was Akwasidae - a thanksgiving festival observed by the Asantehene and Sunday's ceremony was the final one for the year.



The vice president, who is now the new leader of the NPP, showed up in grand style with his wife, Samira, and a powerful government and NPP delegation. Unsurprisingly, Dr. Bawumia was accorded a mammoth welcome when his entourage arrived at the Manhyia Palace.



Scores of people besieged the bus carrying the veep and his delegation of close to 10 ministers of State and over 100 NPP MPs and led the entourage through a procession to the Palace.

Among Dr. Bawumia's entourage were: National Chairman of the NPP Stephen Ntim, General Secretary Justin Kodua, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Energy Minister Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Education Minister Osei Yaw Adutwum, Interior Minister Ambrose Dery, among others.



