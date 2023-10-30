Bawumia supporters in Ashanti to foot bills of delegates and party

Bawumia enjoys overwhelming support from the rank and file of the party in the region

Some prominent supporters of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s bid to become flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) based in the Ashanti Region have pledged to pay all the bills of delegates who will be electing a flagbearer on November 4, 2023 in the region.

The supporters, including Chiefs and Elders, have promised to pay for the transportation, accommodation, feeding and other expenses that may be incurred by delegates during the National Delegates Conference to elect a flagbearer of the party.



Announcing the good news to party faithful, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP Bernard Antwi Boasiako known widely as Chairman Wontumi explained that the gesture is to show love to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the party as a whole.



“This morning, I had a call from the Ashanti [Region] and they told me some of the Chiefs and some elders in Ashanti, they told me that on the 4th November, the lorry fares, and the food the delegates are going to eat…They say they want to take all the expenses on the 4th of November. This is the kind of love the Ashanti want to show to NPP. This is the kind of love the people want to show to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia,” Chairman Wontumi, a key supporter of Dr Bawumia announced.

During the Super Delegates Conference of August 26, Dr Bawumia’s supporters picked up the bills of delegates to the letter as had been promised, gaining the trust of the party in the region. The announcement has been met with praise by supporters of the party in the region.



Dr Bawumia enjoys overwhelming support from the rank and file of the party in the region. He won overwhelmingly during the Super Delegates Conference in the region.