'Bawumia the liar' has been exposed again – Sammy Gyamfi reacts to records provided by NIA boss

Sammy Gyamfi Bawumia Sammy Gyamfi (left), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (right)

Sun, 5 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been exposed again over lies he told about the work of the National Identification Authority (NIA) under the NDC government.

A tweet shared by Sammy Gyamfi on Sunday, which was captioned “Bawumia the liar has been badly exposed again”, had an audio-visual of the vice president claiming that the NIA’s registration exercise was abandoned for eight years by NDC governments.

“The Ghana Card Project was initiated by President Kufuor but was practically abandoned for eight years,” Bawumia could be heard saying.

Some part of the audio-visual showed the Chief Executive Office of the NIA, Prof Ken Attafuah, stating that more than four million Ghanaians had been registered by the NIA as of February 2017.

“Rt Honourable Speaker, NIA as at February 2017 has registered 4,554,528 Ghanaians. It had printed the card of 2,718,425 Ghanaians,” Prof Attafuah could be seen saying on the floor of parliament.

