Bawumia tipped to win NPP flagbearer race over Alan – Global InfoAnalytics

NPP flagbearer hopefuls, Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen

The Global InfoAnalytics has released a new poll which projects Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to win the upcoming NPP flagbearer race.

Dr. Bawumia leads Alan Kyerematen with 33% while the latter follows with 30% in the current Global InfoAnalytics poll.



In April 2023, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen led the poll with 30% while Dr. Bawumia had 29%.



The online survey conducted by Global InfoAnalytics further revealed that Kennedy Agyapong is in 3rd place as 25% of voters prefer him to lead the NPP.



However, in a case of a runoff, 21% of NPP voters will support Dr. Bawumia while 57% will vote for Alan Kyerematen and 23% would not vote at all.



The NPP completed its vetting of the ten presidential aspirants on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

The New Patriotic Party will hold its National Delegates Congress in August to shrink the number of flagbearer aspirants from ten to five before the primaries in November to select the eventual winner of the flagbearer race.



The ten flagbearer hopefuls of the NPP are Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, a former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey, a former Minister of Trade, Alan Kyerematen, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, a former General Secretary of NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former MP for Offinso North, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, a former Energy, Minister, Boakye Agyarko businessman, Kojo Opoku and a former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh.



ABJ/OGB



