Bawumia to appoint Ken Ofori-Atta as running mate for 2024 elections?

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Amid speculations surrounding the potential running mate for Ghana's Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta's name has emerged as a notable contender.

The discussions come in the wake of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo handing over the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to Dr. Bawumia after the recent presidential primaries on November 7.



President Akufo-Addo, who has held the position of the party's leader since 2007, formally passed the torch to Dr. Bawumia in accordance with the NPP's constitution.



Dr. Bawumia, now the leader of the party, is faced with the crucial decision of selecting a running mate for the upcoming elections.



Among the list of potential running mates being considered are prominent figures within the NPP, including Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister of Communication; Yaw Adutwum, Minister of Education and MP for Bosomtwe, John Kumah, Deputy Finance Minister and Ejisu MP; Mathew Opoku Prempeh, the Energy Minister; and Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, among others.



However, it is the inclusion of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta's name that has sparked particular interest. Ofori-Atta, known for his role in steering Ghana's financial policies, brings a wealth of experience to the table.

As discussions unfold, the potential synergy between Dr. Bawumia and Ofori-Atta is being closely observed.



The decision on the running mate is a crucial one for Dr. Bawumia as he gears up for the 2024 elections.



