Bawumia to grace the outdooring of Yagbonwura today March 21

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia with Yagbonwura

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will today grace the Outdooring of the Yagbonwura-elect at the Jakpa Palace today.

Tuluwewura Soale Mbema Borenyi in accordance with the customs and tradition of Gonjaland was chosen by kingmakers as the Yagbonwura-Elect for the Gonja Kingdom.



Tuluwewura who is next in line according to the customs and traditions of Gonjaland was selected when the relevant traditional authorities met at the Jakpa Palace on Monday, February 27, 2023.



It follows the performance of the 7th Day Adua of Yagbonwura Professor Tuntumba Boressa Sulemana Jakpa I which paved the way for a successor to be chosen.



The selected candidate has since gone through the traditional rites as stipulated by the customs and traditions of the people of Gonjaland and would be enskinned and outdoored today March 21, 2023



Following his selection a fortnight ago, Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia stated that the Gonja chieftaincy succession model is an efficient one that is worthy of emulation.

He made this known in Damongo during the 12th day Adua of the late Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa where he also made a cash donation.



Dr. Bawumia lauded the Gonja Kingdom for the very peaceful way it has carried out the succession process of a new Yagbonwura, who is set to be formally enskinned today March 21, 2023.



The late Overload of the Gonja People died on Sunday, 5th February 2023.



The late Chief had been on the skin since March 2010.