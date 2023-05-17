9
Bawumia tops twitter trends

Mahamudu Bawumia Dr Bawumia123567 Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has topped Twitter trends after a video of a convoy of pickup trucks branded with his image has gone viral on social media.

The viral video shows a convoy of tow trucks carrying the campaign-branded MG T60 pickup trucks and driving through some principal streets in the capital.

The video has since attracted several reactions on the social media platform.

“Using taxpayers’ money for your personal and unhealthy political career. Bawumia is just shameless and doesn’t fear God, like he wouldn’t even dream of the presidency,” Annanperry tweeted

Another user kwaku_rafiki wrote; “Your taxes. Your gold. Your oil. That’s how evil Bawumia is".

“At least, we know Mahama launched a donation platform to partly fund his campaign. Why is Bawumia using state funds?” another user stated.

Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, is a frontrunner in the NPP's flagbearership contest, along with the likes of Kennedy Agyapong, Alan Kyerematen, Afriyie Akoto, and Kwabena Agyapong.

A few weeks ago, the vice president met with members of the NPP caucus in parliament, where he informed the caucus about his decision to contest in the primaries and courted their support.

His official announcement is expected in the coming days.

