Bawumia tops twitter trends

Vice President, Dr Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has topped Twitter trends after a video of a convoy of pickup trucks branded with his image has gone viral on social media.

The viral video shows a convoy of tow trucks carrying the campaign-branded MG T60 pickup trucks and driving through some principal streets in the capital.



The video has since attracted several reactions on the social media platform.



“Using taxpayers’ money for your personal and unhealthy political career. Bawumia is just shameless and doesn’t fear God, like he wouldn’t even dream of the presidency,” Annanperry tweeted



Another user kwaku_rafiki wrote; “Your taxes. Your gold. Your oil. That’s how evil Bawumia is".



“At least, we know Mahama launched a donation platform to partly fund his campaign. Why is Bawumia using state funds?” another user stated.

Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, is a frontrunner in the NPP's flagbearership contest, along with the likes of Kennedy Agyapong, Alan Kyerematen, Afriyie Akoto, and Kwabena Agyapong.



A few weeks ago, the vice president met with members of the NPP caucus in parliament, where he informed the caucus about his decision to contest in the primaries and courted their support.



His official announcement is expected in the coming days.



Following this development, Twitter users have been engaging in a conversation with this development making Bawumia number 3 on Twitter trends.





Bawumia decided to use the money meant to pay pensioner bondholders for their matured coupons and principals to buy this cars??? Bawumia has no conscience. Jeeeeeez! pic.twitter.com/GR2QLhjpFE — Citizen Kay (@Citizen__Kay) May 16, 2023

Not Bawumia fans criticizing JM for sharing 40gh to delegates when their favorite is sharing branded pickup trucks ????. Politics ????...@chrisatadika this one be which strategy? — Ed???? (@_lazyProgrammer) May 17, 2023

But even if he bought the campaign cars himself, what is wrong? Isn't Dr Bawumia capable of providing vehicles for his Presidential campaign? This is what we do, and politicians lie to our faceses. — N.B.A (@Boakyewaa_N) May 17, 2023

Thanks to IMF …. Now Bawumia can successful use $600m for NPP primaries ????????????



The focus of lazy Bawumia is to be the leader of the NPP and not the Economic Management Team pic.twitter.com/G7kkA5ZdOx — Uncle Paa Kwesi (@papakwesi_jr) May 17, 2023

Akufo Addo choosing Bawumia as running back then was met with stiff opposition but Akufo Addo bulldozed his way through to get Bawumia as his running mate. Eget why. He needed a skillfully corrupt helping hand.



Masqueraded as an economist but real strength is in CORRUPTION. pic.twitter.com/TGkpnuqGni — Ko.Jo.®️ (@LouieXiii131) May 17, 2023

