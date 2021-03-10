Bawumia visits Kweku Baako to express his condolences

A photo of vice president Bawumia with Kweku Baako and wife

The Vice President of the Republic, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, paid a visit to Kweku Baako Jnr and his family.

The visit was to commiserate with him over the passing away of the veteran journalist’s mother, Gloria Aba Addison whose sad event occurred on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Ghana Maritime Hospital.



Expressing his condolences and that of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Bawumia assured Mr Baako of the nation praying for him and his family in these difficult times.



According to Dr Bawumia, even though Madam Gloria was advanced in years, her death was a sad one since the vacuum her absence will create can never be filled by anyone.

The news about the demise of Madam Gloria Aba Addison was broken by Gordon Asare-Bediako, one of the ‘sons’ of the ace media practitioner on his Facebook timeline on the afternoon of March 6, 2021.



The Vice President was accompanied by a few people from the Presidency to visit Mr Baako over the departure of his mum.



The funeral arrangements will be announced later.