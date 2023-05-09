3
Menu
News

Bawumia was in Walewale for blessings from kinsmen - Report

Bawumia Kente Dress Waves Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is Ghana's vice president

Tue, 9 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It has emerged that the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, was only in Walewale recently to receive blessings from his chiefs and his people.

According to a Daily Guide newspaper report, the vice president was also engaged with stakeholders and interest groups in his party, the New Patriotic Party.

The visit of the vice president was also described by the paper as a “triumphant reception by his kinsmen in Walewale, in the North East Region,” where he conferred with “chief and opinion leaders in his home region.”

The report added that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has already informed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of his intention to succeed him as leader of the NPP and to contest the 2024 general elections.

In Walewale, the second gentleman also interacted with the people in the area, listening to their concerns and assuring them that the government is still committed to addressing their needs and making their lives better.

Earlier, GhanaWeb reported that the vice president was in Walewale as he prepared to officially announce his intention to run as flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party.

So far, there have been a number of interests shown by some candidates of the party, to lead it, including those from former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen; former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto; among others.

Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb



To advertise with GhanaWeb



AE/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo
Watch Otumfuo, Lady Julia on the dance floor at birthday bash in London
Watch Otumfuo, Lady Julia on the dance floor at birthday bash in London
National Cathedral: Ablakwa explains why he kicked ‘court papers’
Use of Asanteman flag on coronation flyer draws Twitter chatter
Related Articles: