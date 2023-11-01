Bawumia will beat Ken on November 4 - Vim Lady projects

Host of Egyaso Gyaso on Okay FM, Afia Pokua alias Vim Lady has predicted a win for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the November 4, 2023, presidential primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According her, whereas the Vice President has had the advantage of marketing himself over the last 15 years coupled with an incumbency advantage, Kennedy Agyapong only recently joined the race.



“There is nothing that will surprise me in this NPP election, I’ve predicted everything that will happen in this NPP congress but Bawumia will win this election. I’ve already told you. If you are for Kennedy Agyapong you don’t have to agree with me, I am saying what I have seen.



“This election, Kennedy Agyapong has really done well because Bawumia started marketing himself from 2008 while Kennedy Agyapong started recently.



"So, if you look at the period that Bawumia has had, the laxity; the fact that he is a sitting Vice President… he’s had the opportunity to sell himself for a long time. The advantage is on Bawumia’s side,” she said.



Vim Lady emphasised that the result would have been different if Ken had started out earlier.

“If you compare it to the fact that Ken recently came into the race, then technically if Ken had the same period Bawumia has had, then maybe he would beat him. But with this election, Bawumia will win,” she said.



The NPP will elect a flagbearer for the 2024 presidential election on Saturday, November 4, 2023.



Candidates in the contest are Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, Francis Addai-Nimoh and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto.







GA/SARA