20
Menu
News

Bawumia will beat Mahama in Election 2024 - UK research

Bawumia And John Mahama Bawumia and former president John Dramani Mahama

Wed, 9 Nov 2022 Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Research conducted by a United Kingdom-based body, Info Research and Assessment UK Limited has revealed that Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia will beat John Mahama if the two decide to contest in the 2024 election.

Ahead of election 2024, the researchers posed the following question as part of their work; “Who will you vote for in 2024 between Bawumia and Mahama”?

46% of respondents chose Bawumia and 35% opted for former president John Mahama, while a significant 19% said “they will not vote at all because both parties (NPP and NDC) are the same”.

Research team

Officials of Info Research and Assessment UK Limited, who fronted the research work are Geoff Hurst, Olubanji Adeboye and Kwesi Degraft Johnson.

They supplied Chiswick Park, London, W4 5HR, as their address in the UK.

Source: www.dailymailgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bullgod sues Shatta Wale for defamation
How Nunoo-Mensah was prevented from speaking to Akufo-Addo
Otto Addo's possible 26-man Black Stars squad for 2022 World Cup
How Tolon MP fraudulently used Master Card of Cameroonian to purchase items
Anas to premiere new galamsey investigation on Nov 14
Economic crisis: Will Ghanaians vote for you- Delay asks Kwabena Agyepong
I’m glued to my seat in Parliament – Adwoa Safo tells constituents
Why Dr. Bawumia was booed during Hogbetsotso Za
Watch Adwoa Safo's first public appearance upon return
Why Ghana officially has a 322-person delegation attending COP 27 in Egypt
Related Articles: