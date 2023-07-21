Bawumia will beat Mahama one touch any day - Tolon MP brags

Dr Bawumia and John Mahama in a past hearty moment

The Member of Parliament of Tolon, Habib Iddrisu, has stated that if there was a head-to-head contest between the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, the former would emerge easily as the winner.

He argued that there is no level of comparison between the two that will see the former president, Mahama, get an upper-hand over his preferred choice for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer race, Bawumia.



Speaking in an interview with Kwesi Parker-Wilson of Oyerepa TV, the Tolon MP described the former president as incapable of beating his preferred candidate in the 2024 general elections, in the instance Dr. Bawumia emerges the NPP’s candidate.



“It is rather when Bawumia is the flagbearer that we have a sure banker that we are going to win the NDC in the first round, not even a run-off because in the first place, John Mahama is no commodity. He’s a no commodity, we know that he has been president for 4 and a half years or 5 years. We know that he was in charge and then what did he do?



“We haven’t forgotten that when he was there, businesses were collapsing, people were being laid off from work,” he said.



Habib Iddrisu added that in such a contest between the two candidates, he predicts a one-touch win for the vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

He also stressed that Bawumia is a far better candidate for president than the former president and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama.



He also said that Dr. Bawumia has better ideas for the development of the country than John Mahama could have, especially since he has already blown his chances.



“If Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, he is the best person to be able to break the 8 for us. He will win one touch. He’s more credible than what the NDC is presenting. He has better ideas than what the NDC is presenting. He is capable of winning the masses of the education class than what the NDC is presenting.



“… When you put John Mahama here and you put Dr Mahamudu Bawumia here, it’s going to be a game over. Dr Bawumia will beat him any day, will beat him any time because he’s more competent than him,” he said.



Campaigns have heightened for the NPP flagbearer race, which is slated for November 2023.

Some of the leading candidates in the race are Dr. Mahamudu Bawunia, Vice President of Ghana; Alan Kyerematen, former Minister of Trade and Industry; Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central; Joe Ghartey, former Minister for Railways; Francis Addai-Nimoh, former MP for Asante Mampong; among others.







