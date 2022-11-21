Bawumia will come 3rd in the NPP presidential primaries - Hopeson Adorye

Former New Patriotic Party parliamentary hopeful for Kpone Katamanso, Hopeson Adorye, has said that there is no way Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will be the flagbearer of the party for the 2024 elections.

According to him, the Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, is going to win the party’s presidential primaries because he has the support of the grassroots of the party.



Adorye, who made these remarks in a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, said that Dr Bawumia will take the 3rd position at best during the NPP’s primaries.



“… mark this down, Bawumia will come third in the general primaries. Trust me NPP members know what is good for the party. I have been telling people that there is a spirit in this part.



“Before the national executive election, all the ministers in the country, most of the MPs (Members of Parliament) and all regional chairmen said the incumbent general secretary was going to win. But in the end, it was what the grassroots of the party wanted that carried the day,” he said.



Hopeson Adorye was reacting to a viral video of some supporters singing the praises of the vice president at the funeral service for Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah's late mother in the Ashanti Region, Kumasi, as Alan was arriving for the funeral.

Adorye said that the incident was planned by supporters of Bawumia as an act of revenge for him being hooted at a funeral he attended in Kumasi previously.



