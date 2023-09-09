Bawumia will shepherd Ghana into artificial intelligence - Tema MCE

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, has said that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is just the right person to lead Ghana after President Akufo-Addo because of his focus on digitalization.

In a social media post, the MCE said the Vice President is apt for the current period in which a technology driven world is evolving yet again, this time with Artificial Intelligence taking over as the new digital phase.



“Ghana must move forward and moving forward means, electing someone who is alive to the times we live in, to lead us,” the MCE wrote.



Explaining, Hon. Amarh Ashitey said, “technological evolution is on another phase which is Artificial intelligence, and just like every stage of social evolution, it is either we adapt or get left behind. Dr. Bawumia has so far been leading all of us in the necessary process of adapting to the technological evolution. This is the more reason why we must elect him president to continue with the process of shepherding Ghana into the AI era.”



Already, Vice President Bawumia has earned the nickname; “the technology man” due to his championing of digitalization in the country.



From the country’s payment system to digital mapping, Dr. Bawumia has championed the process of transforming Ghana with digital public infrastructure.

Recently, he added another feat in the digitalization agenda when he commissioned a premix fuel dispensing monitoring system, touted as a landmark digital technology.



“I recently inaugurated a committee in Tema for the betterment of the fishing community, the world is increasingly technologizing and that is why we need projects like the digital premix fuel dispensing monitoring system,” Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey said.



According to him, “the next phase is a transition into the Artificial Intelligence era and for that we can all be sure that he who is already shepherding our technological evolution, will shepherd us into the AI era as well. But first, we need to elect him as president.”



Though the post did not mention former President Mahama, it was full of undertones to the effect that Mr. Mahama’s thought process and focus are archaic and not technology oriented.



The hardworking and brilliant MCE praised the Vice President for what he said is his foresight and vision, reiterating that this makes Dr. Bawumia the best person to be the next president of Ghana.