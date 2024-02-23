Bawumia will win 2024 elections – Obiri Boahen

Nana Obiri Boahen , Former Deputy General Secretary (NPP)

A former Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), lawyer Nana Obiri Boahen, has expressed strong optimism about a victory for Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 presidential election.

According to Boahen, there is every indication that the NPP will win and Dr. Bawumia will be declared president in 2025.



In an interview on Rainbow Radio, he described Dr. Bawumia as a man of integrity, competence, and diligence.



He added that the party will invest considerable effort to campaign massively for the presidential candidate to secure victory.

"When you look into the crystal ball, Dr. Bawumia will deliver if he is elected.



"He will deliver on his promises and be an effective president. He will be our next president in 2024, which is the most important thing," he said.