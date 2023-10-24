Bawumia will win 70% votes in NPP delegates congress – Miracles Aboagye

Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

Spokesperson for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s Campaign team, Dennis Miracles Aboagye has predicted that the Vice President will win 70% of valid votes at the party’s delegates conference to become the country’s flagbearer.

Sharing his view on the Angel Morning Show on Monday, October 23, 2023, he stated that the Vice President has so far a “substantial 70% of the votes is already secured for the forthcoming election on November 4.”



He emphasized with great optimism that, the current Vice President is undoubtedly the future flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“The next flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party and President of the Republic of Ghana would certainly be the current Vice President, Dr Bawumia,” he predicted.

He highlighted that the turmoil and occasional disagreements among leaders should not be seen as reaching their zenith, rather it is a phase linked to the campaign period.



“The current chaos and minor misunderstandings among leaders should not be viewed as reaching their maximum extent, instead, it is a temporary situation resulting from the campaign season,” he told host, Yaa Kyeraa.



He further seized the opportunity to request support from delegates in the upcoming election calling on them to come out in their numbers to vote for the Vice President.