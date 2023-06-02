Bawumia will win to shame detractors - NPP Chairman

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Tema East Constituency Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nene Ofoe Teyechu Agbadiagba IV, has urged detractors of Vice President Bawumia to ready themselves for long faces.

“Because whether they like it or not, Dr. Bawumia is going to be the next flagbearer of the NPP and nobody can stop it,” he said on the sidelines of the commissioning of a community library at Ada Foah in the Greater Accra Region.



According to him, the vice president “will win to shame those detractors who are praying and hoping to see him flop.”



The comment comes as the NPP plods toward the election of a new flagbearer in November 2023.



There are a number of people who have made their intentions clear about contesting for the 2024 presidential ticket of the NPP, however, among the lot, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is a leading personality along with former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen.



Even so, every analyses on the NPP’s upcoming presidential primary shows that Bawumia’s victory at the primaries will be very healthy for the NPP.

Among those rooting for the Vice President is Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu who has pointed out that Dr. Bawumia’s election will end the myth that the NPP is an Akan party and deodorize the party of its ethnocentric image.



However, as Nene Ofoe Teyechu Agbadiagba IV points out, “the detractors of the NPP do not wish to see this happen and so they are using all sorts of dirty tricks to belittle Dr. Bawumia.”



He said that sadly, the detractors are not only in the NDC, but some are also in the NPP.



“They know themselves and for these, they will do well to realize that no matter what they think they are, the NPP as a party is bigger than any individual that is why the rest of us will work to ensure that the party wins at the end of the day.”



That win, he explains, will be when Dr. Bawumia wins and the NPP successfully sheds off the negative ethnocentric image, “that has been forced on it.”

Meanwhile, the library that was commissioned was put up by Justice Victor Ofoe, a Court of Appeals judge who is passionate about education and enlightenment of the people of Ada.



Speaker after Speaker including the Ada East DCE, Hon. Sarah Dugbakie, Chief Executive of the Ghana Library Authority, Mr. Edward Addo-Yobo and some Judges of the Superior Courts were full of praise for Justice Victor Ofoe for his good works.



Those in attendance include Nene Kabu Dzabaku Kubi V, Dzaase of Ada Traditional Area, Nene Tetteh Kakepim, New Chief of Ada, students and the Clergy.