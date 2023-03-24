0
Menu
News

Bawumia wishes all Muslims well as 2023 Ramadan kicks off

Chief Imam And Bawumia Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, National Chief Imam with Dr. Bawumia

Fri, 24 Mar 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Office of the National Chief Imam confirmed on March 22 that Ramadan was to start, Thursday, 23 March 2023.

The sighting of the moon in Bawku in the Upper East region was the reason for his declaration according to Islamic traditions.

“By the report we received from Bawku, the source coming from the Bawku chief Imam, also getting the source from one very eminent Muslim scholar, Sheikh Kankanbore; the moon has been sighted at Bawku.

“This information has been well communicated…that information has been well authenticated and we have no reason to doubt it.

“On this grounds, by the Chief Imam’s mandate as the supreme leader of Muslims in this country, Muslims will begin fasting tomorrow, 23rd of March 2023,” a statement from the office of the National Chief Imam said.

Meanwhile, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife Samira who are both Muslims have wished Muslims across the country well, as they embark on another sacred journey of fasting and prayers in the month of Ramadan.

In a Ramadan message, the Vice President prayed Ramadan brings multitude of blessings, peace and tranquility to every family, household and the nation as a whole.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MP points out Adakabre's 'lies' over Bawumia's Kejetia market visit
US warns Uganda of potential 'repercussions' if LGBTQ law takes effect
Wife of Anthony Boakye barred from observing widowhood rites
Akufo-Addo wants to convert EC into NPP HQ annex - Ablakwa
Akufo-Addo has done 300% better than Mills-Mahama – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
I will make Akufo-Addo’s life after office a living hell - Barker-Vormawor swears
MPs were paid 'appearance fee' to follow Bawumia to Akwasidae – Alan camp alleges
Kwabena Agyapong slams LGBTQI+ members
Ashanti Region NDC petitioned to call Muntaka Mubarak to order, suspend him
Angry youth lure, beat up alleged gay prophet in Somanya
Related Articles: