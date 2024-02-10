Bawumia won’t be given a chance to decide in a reshuffle – Governance Expert

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Local Governance Expert, Dr. Frederick Oduro says Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia will not be given a blanket-cheque on the looming reshuffle in President Akufo-Addo government.

Information rife indicates that President Akufo-Addo may possibly reshuffle some of his Ministers of State this weekend.



This follows the sacking of 24 District Chiefs Executives last weekend and the subsequent appointment of 26 new Municipal and District Chief Executives right after the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



In a letter addressed to the Minister of Local and Decentralization, the President indicated the move is in accordance with article 243 (3) (b) of the constitution and section 20 (20) (3) (b) of the Local Government Act 2014, (Act 936).

Commenting on the looming reshuffle on Starr Today with Joshua Nana Kwame Ayira on Friday, February 9, 2024, the Local Governance Expert stated that if Dr. Bawumia is given the chance to make an input in a reshuffle a lot more Ministers will be sacked.



“Beyond that I don’t foresee much going on except if the President will give the Vice President a blank cheque to decide who he believes should be part of the government in the next general elections. Then the Vice President might want to get rid of more. But I think people who stand a major chance of losing out will be those who contested and lost.



“Again, I think there are some Ministers who have received a lot of backlash. Some of such individuals also if there is intelligence available to the President about the challenges they pose to the NPP winning the election those individuals have their positions at stake,” Dr. Oduro stated.