Be a statesman and accept that you were defeated – NPP tells Mahama

John Boadu, NPP General Secretary

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has asked John Dramani Mahama to accept the verdict of the Supreme Court on the 2020 election petition.

According to the governing political party, he should do that to show statesmanship and fidelity to the rule of law.



To the NPP, John Dramani Mahama needs to emulate what Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo did in 2013 after he lost the election petition by just one vote out of the nine Justices who sat on the case.



The NPP indicates that what Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo did then “did not only reaffirm his longstanding fidelity to the rule of law as a consummate democrat, and to his country and citizens, but also earned him and the country international accolades and plaudits”.



They believe that although John Mahama could not repeat the feat chalked by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, it’s not too late for him to accept his fate and congratulate the President for winning the 2020 election.

“Well, John Mahama may have lost an opportunity to repeat the enviable feat achieved by President Akufo-Addo in 2012 and get his name written in the history books of consummate and patriotic democrats, but it is certainly not too late for him to right the wrong. It is not too late for John Mahama to come to terms with his fate and accept the verdict of the nation’s Apex Court even if he disagrees with the judgement. It is not too late for John Mahama to call H.E. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, whose emphatic 2020 election victory has been affirmed by the Supreme Court, to congratulate him. It is on account of this that the NPP is calling on the former President, John Dramani Mahama, to do the needful in the collective interest of our nation.”



To the NPP, John Dramani Mahama’s attacks on the Supreme Court and the Electoral Commission leaves much to be desired of a former President.



“These harsh words and imputations coming from John Mahama, a former President of the Republic still baffles many, particularly because the Supreme Court, as has been explained, has only stuck to the time-tested principle of the common law practice and for that matter the position of our legal system on civil litigation, that, YOU WIN IN COURT BASED ON THE STRENGTH OF YOUR OWN CASE AND NOT BASED ON THE SUPPOSED WEAKNESSES OF YOUR OPPONENT’S CASE”.