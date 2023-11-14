Be active in the affairs of the country - Prof Naana Jane to churches

A former vice presidential candidate for the NDC, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

A former vice presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has called on the church to involve itself in the issues that concern the nation.

According to the former Minister of Education, it is important that pastors and congregants actively participate in discussions about Ghana and how its affairs are being steered.



She made these comments through a tweet after she graced the 50th Anniversary Celebration of the North Kaneshie Assemblies of God Church on Sunday, November 12, 2023, in place of former President John Dramani Mahama.



“On 12th November, 2023, I represented my boss, His Excellency @JDMahama at the 50th Anniversary Celebration of the North Kaneshie Assemblies of God Church (NKAG). I took this opportunity to reiterate the need for the church to develop and sustain key interest in the affairs of the country with objectivity, rather than remain passive,” she wrote.



Meanwhile, the Catholic Bishops Conference has raised concerns about the pervasive and uncontrolled corruption plaguing Ghana.



According to the Head of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, “Both governments keep borrowing, and we are now in a deep financial crisis. Why are we in this economic and financial quagmire? The massive uncontrolled corruption is suffocating the nation. It appears corruption is legalised. What should Ghanaians do since the existing form of democracy helps only a few and leaves the majority behind? What about the impunity and arrogance of some politicians and their defence of corruption?”

“Should the constitution not be changed or better for it to work for all Ghanaians instead of for a few? Should the legal system not be re-equipped to uproot corruption? What about our Parliament where the interest of the people is sacrificed for personal and party interests? Why have we not implemented the findings of the Constitutional Review Committee?” he questioned.





