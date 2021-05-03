'Be advised' - Samson Anyenini goes after publishers of Inquisitor, Daybreak for defamation

Lawyer Samson Lardy Anyenini

Law firm A-Partners @Law led by Samson Lardy Anyenini has gone after publishers of a newspaper Inquisitor and an online portal Daybreak over what it cautions is defamatory publication against Field Operations Manager of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST), Bagnaba Van Gogh.

The caution statement which was signed by Samson Lardy Anyenini Esq, intimated that Mr. Bagnaba’s more than two decades stewardship of integrity at both BOST and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has not once come under question.



“Our client, for the avoidance of doubt, wishes to place on record that he has for over two decades served the GNPC and BOST respectively cumulatively with integrity deploring his professional and peculiar technical knowledge and skills to give his utmost for the ultimate financial and strategic national benefit.” The lawyer’s statement said.



“In fact, as APD Manager, the procedural protocol will show that he would not have the mandate to direct or control some of the things you attribute to him. The records will also show that he may have incurred the displeasure of persons including a member and Secretary to the inquiry whose company he arrested for stealing petroleum products.” It added.



We have firm instructions to, without further notice to you, assert our client’s rights at law if the complained conduct is continued.



See the full statement from Lawyer Anyenini:



We hold the instructions of the above-named to caution you to refrain from misreading, misinterpretation or misuse of a purported investigative report to deliberately discredit and maliciously injure his reputation.

Our client takes notice that you have repeated a defamatory publication abandoned many years ago by cowardly souls hiding behind mercenary reporters.



Your malicious publication of April 30, 2021 titled ‘2013 Skeleton At BOST Unwrapped’ was done and circulated without recourse to him as required by the rules of fair-play and basic journalistic ethics.



An investigative committee inquired into allegations of wrongdoing generally by depot managers of BOST in 2013. Our client, depot manager in charge of Accra Plains at the time, was among several others who attended upon the committee. No official report was issued to him about any wrongdoing on his part and he was never the subject of any disciplinary sanctions as a result of the inquiry or anytime thereafter.



He has become aware, unofficially, of the purported report, you claim to reference and takes a serious view of the seeming sponsored complained conduct in reckless disregard for due process, ethical and responsible journalism.



Our client will formally procure a copy of the said report in processes in further vindication of his good name and reputation.



Be advised accordingly.



