Be ambassadors for party and Govt – George Krobea Asante to NPP women

A deputy Director of Communications of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) George Krobea Asante has charged the party’s Women’s Wing in the Western Region and across the country to be ambassadors for the party and the Akufo-Addo-led government.

According to him, the only way the NPP can break the 8 is to be able to tell its story as a party in government.



Speaking as a Guest Speaker at the Western Regional Women’s Wing Festival in Sekondi on Monday May 1, 2023, George Krobea Asante said the NPP has a good story to tell the good people of Ghana as it is by far better managers of the economy of Ghana than any other party and this needs to be communicated effectively and with all seriousness.



He also highlighted on the need for every party member to take serious interest in communicating for the party to promote the enviable achievements of the Nana Addo and Dr. Bawumia NPP government.



“It is a fundamental constitutional duty of every party member to promote and defend the good name of the party at all times,” the Deputy Communications Director added.



He further entreated members of the Women’s Wing to continue to work in unity and harmony as the NPP is poised to break the 8 since the NPP’s continuous stay in government offers them better hope for a brighter future.

George Krobea Asante also enumerated to the gathering some of the game changing initiatives introduced by the General Secretary of the party, Lawyer Justin Frimpong Kodua and the National Party to strengthen the work of the communications directorate.



Key amongst these initiatives is the NPP Comms App. The NPP Comms App is essentially to eradicate the difficulties the party communicators go through in accessing for relevant information and this App will ensure readily available information on all sectors of the economy to help improve the quality of delivery by our communicators. He also encouraged them to take advantage of their social media platforms to promote the achievements of our government and the activities of the party.



He commended all the Regional Executives and the organizers of the program led by Chairman, Hon Francis Ndede Siah, Regional Women’s Organiser, Madam Josephine Yaa Odoom.



George Krobea Asante was also joined by Mr Asiedu Kokuro, Deputy National Communications Director, Hajia Safia Mohammed and Miss Mimi Duah, Deputy National Women Organisers and Hajia Ayisha Yussif, Deputy National Nasara Coordinator.