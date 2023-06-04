Be bold and express your faith as Catholics - Catholic Bishop

Most Reverend John Kobina Louis, Auxiliary Bishop of Accra Archdiocese

Source: GNA

Most Reverend John Kobina Louis, the Auxiliary Bishop of Accra Archdiocese, has admonished Catholics to confidently express their faith without fear or shyness.

“Don’t give up your faith in Christ. Our faith as Catholics must encourage us to stand firm irrespective of any form of persecution or intimidation,” he said.



The Auxiliary Bishop made the call on Sunday in Accra at a thanksgiving mass to climax the 80th anniversary of St. Kizito Catholic Church in Nima and the confirmation of 170 candidates.



He said the Church’s patron Saint, St. Kizito of Uganda, died at age 13 for defending the Catholic faith , stressing that his fortitude should stimulate and strengthen Catholics about his steadfast belief and teachings of Christ.



“You need to water the presence of the Holy Spirit through prayers in your lives, because nobody can stand the power and strength that will come from you,” he said.



Most Rev. Louis advised the newly confirmed candidates not to see the ceremony as a graduation event, but to fully understand the tenets and values of the Catholic faith and become disciples of Christ.



In Acts of the Apostles, Chapter 8, he stated that the disciples of Jesus Christ, especially Philip, ran to Samaria to preach the Gospel and won more souls because of the persecution they suffered.

He encouraged Catholics to believe in and acknowledge the gifts of the Holy Spirit, for a total transformation and also to help them stand the test of all temptations.



He urged the confirmants to pray fervently for the Holy Spirit to work in their lives for positive outcomes.



Touching on the importance of the Holy Trinity, the Auxiliary Bishop urged the Catholic faithful to express the sign of the cross with boldness.



“It is surprising that some Catholics hide to express the sign of the cross. Our faith in Christ must be expressed with courage, commitment, and love,” he said.



He said Matthew 28:19 says, “Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all things that I have commanded you; and lo, I am with you always, even to the end of the age.”



Most Rev. Louis charged Christians, especially Catholics, to be abreast of the doctrines of the Church and be focused in life to avoid being misled by other teachings.

He stated that most Catholics moved from one Church to another because they lacked knowledge of their faith, urging them to seek more information from the authorities when in doubt about the doctrines of the Church.



As part of activities to climax the anniversary, the church organised spiritual programmes to strengthen the growth of parishioners.



On Saturday, June 3, 2023, the Auxiliary Bishop unveiled the Church’s newly renovated Grotto, which will serve as a prayer ground for parishioners.



Awards were presented to parishioners who have contributed positively to the growth of the Church.