Be bold and list the unsolved corrupt cases next time – Adom-Otchere tells Sam Jonah

Sam Jonah KBE

Paul Adom-Otchere says Sam Jonah KBE was not bold to mention any corrupt cases in the country which has not been dealt with under fourth republican Ghana.

Speaking on Good Evening Ghana monitored by Ghana, he indicated that, there are dozens of corrupt cases which successive governments under fourth republican Ghana have dealt with; “there are enough and abundant public records for Sam Jonah’s speechwriters and researchers to have made reference to which should have to find expression in the narrative,” he said.



Adom-Otchere further opined that it is untrue for the Senior Citizen to state in his speech that “there have been major corruption scandals and none has been conclusively dealt with”.



“There may be corruption scandals that have never been dealt with he refuses to name any. The boldness didn’t come. Senior Citizen Sam Jonah KBE, next time you come to speak, be bolder, name names. But if you say here that I could give you a long list, you really have to give that long list because when you allege corruption is a major issue…” he advised.



Adom-Otchere further advised the speech and research writers of Sam Jonah KBE to be critical with whatever he says so that it does not appear the Senior Citizen is making vague accession.



“Those people who wrote this part of the speech, they must have questions to answer with their boss tomorrow, they shouldn’t have done that, that’s not correct. There have been prosecutions in almost every fourth republican presidency which should have found expression in the speech,” he stressed.

Sam Jonah when addressing Rotarians in Accra under the theme; ‘Down the Up Escalator: Reflections on Ghana’s Future by a Senior Citizen on April 22, 2021, the business mogul said:



“Our governments pay lip service to anti-corruption but do little substantially to cure the canker. Which of the major corruption issues has been conclusively dealt with since the fourth Republic began?



“There have been major corruption scandals and none has been conclusively dealt with. I could give you a long list of unsolved corruption cases but there is no need to bore you with something you are all so familiar with.



“As a friend of mine will say, the problem with corruption is not the absence of laws, but the certainty of punishment. Sadly, there is rather a certainty that corrupt people, especially in high places, will never face punishment. And this has bred impunity in those who would rather take it all for themselves through dubious means than serve the common good. We cannot go anywhere if this situation continues. No country can develop without dealing decisively with corruption.”