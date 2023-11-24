Be bold to take critical decisions – Chief of Apremdo tells MMDAS

Nana Egya Kwamena XI, the Chief of Apremdo

Nana Egya Kwamena XI, the Chief of Apremdo in the Western Region, has highlighted the importance of having strong and competent Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAS).

He stressed that it is people who occupy the various MMDAS positions who run the government at the local level and should be able to make well-thought-out decisions that will affect their communities positively.



Nana Egya Kwamena XI wondered why a government-built market in Efia Kwesimintim Municipality had been abandoned while traders sold on the streets.

“This market is supposed to be our central market in this municipality, but we know the current state. I have said that if you are not ready to use it, let us turn it into a school so that at least we will know the importance of this project. Decisions must be made to salvage the situation,” he said on Rainbow Radio Accra.



In response to the issue, Alhadji Abdul Issah Efia, Kwesimintim municipal public relations officer, said, “We will need the support of all the stakeholders to finally complete the market for the traders to leave the street for the market.”