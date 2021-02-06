Be calm – VRA on Akosombo International School's 42 coronavirus infections

More than 40 students and staff of the school have contacted the virus

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has issued a statement urging calm among parents, students and the general public concerning the infection of some of its students and staff with COVID-19.

More than 40 students and staff of the school have been confirmed by the Eastern Regional Health Directorate to have contracted the virus.



A statement from the corporate affairs unit of the school issued on Friday, 5 February 2021 said: “All who have so far tested positive are stable and without symptoms but in isolation for further management and treatment by the VRA Hospital staff”.



It added that the staff and students have been advised to continue with “strict adherence to all COVID-19 protocols.”



“We urge parents and the general public to remain calm as our Health Professionals are adequately equipped to handle the cases,” the Authority noted.



As far as the situation in the country is concerned, seven more patients have died, taking the fatality toll to 440 from Thursday’s 433, the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service indicate.

Some 696 new cases have also been confirmed.



This takes the active caseload to 6,089.



Out of the total of 69,255 confirmed cases since March 2020, a total of 62,729, have recovered and been discharged.



Regional breakdown



Greater Accra Region – 40,734

Ashanti Region – 12,511



Western Region – 3,730



Eastern Region – 2,953



Central Region – 2,363



Volta Region – 991

Bono East Region – 837



Northern Region – 753



Upper East Region – 742



Western North Region – 712



Bono Region – 680

Ahafo Region – 551



Oti Region – 246



Upper West Region – 220



Savannah Region – 63



North East Region – 32