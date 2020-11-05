Be careful - Peter Otokunor cautions EC

Deputy General Secretary of NDC, Peter Boamah Otokunor

The National Democratic Congress has charged the Electoral Commission to tread cautiously ahead of the December 7 elections.

Peter Otokunor, the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC sounded caution to the EC that it is bringing its name into disrepute with how it is handling the processes leading up to the elections.



The NDC on Monday accused the EC of printing excess ballot papers for the upcoming elections.



The EC however dismissed the allegations, affirming their commitment to providing free and fair elections.



"This is what we have been doing since 1992 and every political party is aware. They are not new things. In addition to that, they [political parties] have their agents there and so whatever is being printed, their agents have been given copies of the number of ballots printed”, the EC's Director of Elections, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe said.

He insisted that this is not a new creation only being implemented in the year 2020, "it is something we always we do" and very transparent such that it involves all political parties and security agencies at every stage.



In an interview with Citi News, Otokunor described as unfortunate and bizarre the EC’s assertions that the NDC is churning out lies.



He noted that the printing house conceded to printing the excess ballot sheets and that the EC’s position does not bode well for the country.



“Yesterday, they admitted, and they assured us that they were going to give us the ballot statistics today. So, for the EC to issue a statement after our meeting where the printers have admitted that they printed extra ballots that we, the NDC are lying, is most unfortunate and bizarre and I think that EC should be careful with the way they are going about things.”