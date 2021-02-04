Be careful with fire during harmattan - GNFS

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has warned that with the approach of the harmattan season, more fire outbreaks will be experienced.
It has, therefore, advised Ghanaians to be cautious to prevent fire outbreaks.
Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the Public Relations Officer Divisional Officer I, Mr Ellis Robinson Okoe called for vigilance in the use of gas and electrical appliances for domestic purposes to prevent domestic accidents.
He advised users to avoid naked fires, embark on good house-keeping activities to ensure that there is no severe damage when there is an outbreak.
He also asked farmers, hunters, to stop using fires for their activities to prevent fire outbreaks in our forests.
He indicated that they are currently embarking on an exercise to inspect premises such as mosques, churches, schools, and filling stations, to ensure that such premises had adequate firefighting equipment.
