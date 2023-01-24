Be careful with how you want to be a hero overnight - NPP MP scolds Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro, Sylvester Tetteh

Member of Parliament (MP) for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro, Sylvester Tetteh has rebuked the Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa over his 'expose' on the National Cathedral.

JNS Talent Centre Ltd which allegedly runs a crèche in Dawhenya was paid some GH¢2.6 million to help build the National Cathedral.



The lawmaker on Monday, January 16, further alleged that JNS Talent is owned by one Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



According to him, documents in his possession reveal that Mr Kwabena Adu Gyamfi is the same as Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng.

Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa, on Monday, January 16, petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to probe the GH₵‎2.6 million paid to JNS Talent, a company owned by Rev. Kusi Boateng, Secretary of the National Cathedral Board.



But Sly Tetteh contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' said Ablakwa should have given his findings to CHRAJ instead of publishing them on social media.



"The intention should not be to disgrace the man of God. It's unfortunate . . . Hon Okudzeto Ablakwa must be careful with how he wants to be a hero in this country overnight. What was the use of what he did? If you want to be celebrated, this is not the way . . ." he scolded his colleague MP.