General News

Be confident, avoid exam malpractice – Napo to BECE candidates

Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Education Minister Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh has encouraged the over 500,000 final-year Junior High School students sitting the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), which begins today, Monday, 14 September 2020 to be confident as “success shall be theirs”.

Dr Opoku Prempeh, however, advised the candidates to avoid any temptation of examination malpractices.



He stated in a Facebook post that every candidate who is successful and qualifies to be placed in any of the public senior high schools is assured of admission, irrespective of their family’s financial circumstances due to the government’s flagship Free SHS policy.



Dr Opoku Prempeh wished every candidate the very best in the examination.

Some 531,674 candidates will be writing the week-long BECE at 2,007 examination centres across the country.



269,419 of the candidates are males while 262,286 are females.





