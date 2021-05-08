Be disciplined to reduce road crashes - Drivers admonished

A photo of an accident scene

The Tesano Police Commander ACP Oduro Amaning has reiterated the need for drivers to be disciplined on our roads to help reduce road crashes.

Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said overspeeding, overtaking and lack of rest on the part of some drivers has led to several roads crashes in the country, killing a lot.



He said inappropriate speed contributes to injury collisions reported to the police, and in some cases death.



He advised drivers to avoid rushing just to complete a journey and embark on new ones because of money.



He expressed worry about the spate of road accidents nationwide and cautioned drivers driving without the requisite training to stop driving as the repercussions were severe.



He admonished drivers to observe and obey road traffic signs when driving.



He cautioned against poor maintenance of vehicles, adding long-distance drivers to always have enough rest before starting their journey.

Road traffic accidents between January and March 2021 resulted in the death of 771 persons.



The figure was released by the Motor Traffic & Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service.



The figure went up compared to the total number Covid-19 related deaths.



As of April 3, 2021, the Ghana Health Service’s total number of Covid-19 deaths was 752.



However, the data from the Police on road accidents within the first quarter surpass Covid-19 casualties so far, with another 4700 suffering various degrees of injuries as a result of road crashes.