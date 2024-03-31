Be extra careful - Atik tells Mahama after Kwesi Ahwoi's controversial remark

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress

Atik Mohammed, a former General Secretary of the People's National Convention (PNC), has cautioned former President John Dramani Mahama following controversial remarks made by Kwesi Ahwoi, a founding member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The caution stems from the comments made by Ahwoi while advising the running mate of the former president, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.



Ahwoi suggested that Prof Naana should prepare herself for the presidency, implying that unforeseen circumstances could elevate her to the position should the NDC win.



Responding to Ahwoi's remarks on a panel discussion on Peace FM’s Korkrokoo on March 28, 2024, Atik Mohammed expressed concern over the potentially destabilizing effect such comments could have on the political landscape.



"I don't need to tell Mahama but he needs to be extra careful. Politics is not supposed to be a scary enterprise but increasingly, people are making it look like a scary avenue which is not helpful,” he said.



He criticized Ahwoi's subsequent apology, deeming it insufficient to remedy the situation.



He suggested that the sentiment expressed by Ahwoi was not only unsettling for Mahama but also for Prof. Naana herself.

"Ahwoi’s apology is not helpful, and per what he said, we Ghanaians understand that even Naana Jane, who he was talking to, was not okay with such words,” he added.



AM/BB



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:







