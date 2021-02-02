‘Be good citizens by observing coronavirus protocols’ - Ghanaians told

Some Ghanaians at church - File photo

Most Reverend Joseph Osei-Bonsu, Catholic Bishop of Konongo-Mampong, Ashanti Region, has called on Christians to serve the country by complying with the Coronavirus safety protocols.

He said despite the high incidence of the disease, there were some Ghanaians who continued to disregard the health protocols.



“Some people don’t care. They think that there is no virus because they don’t see it with their naked eyes. But people are dying daily, and now the numbers have gone very high,” he said.



He made the call during the 70th-anniversary celebration of the St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church at the University of Ghana, Legon.



Bishop Osei-Bonsu said if people wore their masks, washed and sanitized their hands, and observed social distancing, the nation would be able to overcome the virus.



He emphasised that Ghanaians who did not observe the protocols were doing a great disservice to the nation.

“The best service that we can render to the nation now is to observe the COVID-19 health protocols, so that we can protect ourselves, our families, and other people,” Bishop Osei-Bonsu said.



He commended the Church for the tremendous progress made over the years and encouraged the congregants to hold on firmly to the Catholic faith and demonstrate that by engaging in good works.



Most Reverend John Bonaventure Kwofie, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra, extoled the church for the significant role it had played in nurturing students who enrolled in the University.



He entreated the Church to remain committed to its mission of impacting the lives of students and advised it to find innovative ways to bring the Gospel to them.



Dr Stephen Duah-Yentumi, former Parish Pastoral Council Chairman, St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, said the Church’s achievements included growth in students’ population and groups and completion of a permanent place of worship.

“Our focus now is to further increase the Catholic population on campus and to help more students to imbibe the Catholic faith.”



The University of Ghana received recognition for its contribution to the progress of the Church.



Most Rev Joseph Osei-Bonsu, Most Rev Matthew Gyamfi, Fr Yvon Yangyuoru, Mrs Margaret Mary Kissi, Mr J.S. Nudanu, Professor George Benneh, and Sir Professor Kofi Kumado were awarded for their exceptional service to the Church.