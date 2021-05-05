Be guided in your utterances on Wesley Girls’ directive to Muslim students – Peace Council

National Peace Council

The National Peace Council has said it has taken note of reports of a Muslim student at the Wesley Girls’ High School who was allegedly prevented from fasting in the ongoing Ramadan which is being observed by Muslims.

The Council said also that its attention has also been drawn to statements that have been issued by the Ghana Education Service (GES), some civil society organisations (CSOs) and the Methodist Church Ghana with regard to the same issue.



“It is in the respect of the above, that the National Peace Council, calls on all Ghanaians, particularly, those who have been affected in any way by the events at the Wesley Girls’ High School, to exercise the greatest restraint and circumspection in their comments and pronouncements on the matter, as the National Peace Council initiates an intervention plan."



“Meanwhile, the Council respectfully reminds Ghanaians about how far we have come as a people by living together, even before independence."

“The Council acknowledges and reaffirms the initiatives already underway by the religious leaders to resolve the matter and encourages the leadership of the Christian and the Muslim communities to call on their followers to remain calm as efforts to build on the time-tested peaceful co-existence among Christians and Muslims are made by the relevant authorities."



“The Council concludes, by wishing all Muslims the blessings of God as they continue in the journey of Ramadan!”