'Be humble, learn from Asiedu Nketia' –Yamoah Ponko to Jean Mensa

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Asiedu Nketia

The former MCE for Ejisu, Afrifa Yamoah Ponko has advised the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa to stay humble and learn from the likes of the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Asiedu Nketia on how to handle issues on electoral affairs.

According to him, it took the experience of the NDC’s General Secretary to point out some abnormalities in the works of the Commission.



Mr Ponko who was speaking on Hello FM’s Morning Show “Bohobio” mentioned that, “when General Asiedu Nketia went to file Mahama’s nomination he pointed out some irregularities on the part of the EC... they don’t understand the dos and don'ts of elections.



He was quick to bring them to light… he was not fighting anybody, he just educated them.”



Adding: “The EC Chairperson should be humble enough to learn some of these things… Asiedu Nketia drew the attention of the EC Boss to certain abnormalities. As we speak now, we don’t have any register, there is nothing called register yet, it is provisional.”

Mr Asiedu Nketia on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, filed nominations on behalf of the NDC's flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.



He announced to persons gathered at the EC's head office in Accra that, “the laws of the Commission indicated that an old register does not become extinct until a new one is finalised and certified," furthering, "We have a situation when we are called upon to file nominations where there is a big doubt as to which register will be the base document for the filing of nominations.”



Mr. Ponko also noted that “Right from 1992, Asiedu Nketia has remained a key personality with knowledge in electoral process… as they say, experience is the best teacher.”



The National Democratic Congress has accused the Electoral Commission of trying to rig the general elections in favour of the governing New Patriotic Party.