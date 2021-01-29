Be inspired, consoled by Rawlings’ legacies - Nana Obidiaba tells Ghanaians

Source: Prosper Agbenyega, Contributor

One of Africa’s finest herbalist, Iddrisu Zaid Umar popularly called Nana Obidiaba has said that although Ghana is reflecting with deep sorrow on the death of former President Jerry John Rawlings, adding that we must be inspired and consoled by what he left behind for us as a nation.

He said former President Rawlings has built a democratic state which has been the envy of Africa, West Africa and the world at large and that the time has come for our leaders to build on the legacies former President Rawlings had built.



Nana Obidiaba said in an interview that, Rawlings teaches us as people, to be humble, a reason for which he (Rawlings) won the hearts of many people all over the world.



He said, there is the need for the nation to document the history of the life of the late Jerry John Rawlings as a monument for future generations to see.



According to him, the life and work of Rawlings is indeed for posterity and as such must be honoured.



Nana Obidiaba said we must not forget his life and works in Ghana’s politics which made many people to refer to him as a charismatic servant-leader who at all times, carried people along everywhere he went.

“Although I am young, I know that anywhere Papa J went, he carried almost everybody along. Rawlings got every Ghanaian to love his style and he got many people to praise and eulogise him for his charisma,” he said.



Nana Obidiaba also averred that Rawlings has been a listening leader; he respects seniority, respects authority, respects positions and has an endless passion for intellectualism, and advised current and future leaders to follow and emulate these qualities that Papa J left behind.



Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings (Rtd.) passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness.



He was 73-years-old.



He left behind his wife the former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, and four children.

