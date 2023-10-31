Be intentional about life after national service - Yaw Broni

A group of National Service personnel and stakeholders

Source: Kay One Genesis Radio

The Asutifi South NPP Parliamentary Candidate, Yaw Owusu-Brempong, has asked national service personnel to be focused on their plan for life after national service.

He made the observation that, most service personnel, from the start of their service periods, and while they are at their stations, do not plan for what the world of work holds for them after their mandatory one-year service to the nation.



The programme was organized by the National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) in the Asutifi South District, under the theme: "SKILLS ACQUISITION, MY SOURCE OF LIVELIHOOD AFTER NATIONAL SERVICE"*, with Hon. Yaw Owusu-Brempong accepted the invitation to attend.



Speaking at the end of the service ceremony held for the Asutifi South District for the 2022/2023 service year, under the topic 'Life After Service'*, Hon. Yaw Owusu-Brempong discussed with the outgoing service personnel _the choices available to them_ as young men and women willing to work.

Through the presentation, he led them to explore the opportunities available for further studies, employment in both public and private sectors, and the option of doing nothing, which paradox he explained to their understanding.



Also present were Hon. Yvonne Opoku Kwarteng, a women empowerment advocate, and students of Hwidiem Senior High School.



The 2024 NPP candidate donated a modest sum to support the personnel in their end-of-service processes.