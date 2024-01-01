Be measured in your dealings with court users - JUSAG to members

President of JUSAG, Samuel Afotey Otu

Members of the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) have been urged to be measured in their dealings with Court users.

According to JUSAG, the year 2023, has been a turbulent one with many cases of misconduct recorded leading to some dire disciplinary actions.



President of the Association, Samuel Afotey Otu, in his New Year message appealed to all staff of the Judicial Service to always abide by the code of ethics in the discharge of our duties.



Mr Afotey Otu said staff should strive to exhibit a high level of integrity and professionalism at all times in the New Year and beyond.



Below is full New Year message of President of JUSAG Samuel Afotey Otu to staff



Dear Staff of Judicial Service,



As we approach the end of another year, I would like to take a moment to wish you all a prosperous and a Happy New Year!



2023 has been a difficult year for everyone, but we have faced the challenges and come out stronger than before. We are so proud of our union and the work that we have done to support and protect our members during these difficult times.

As we move into 2024, we look forward to continuing to work together towards a brighter future for all. We have many exciting projects and initiatives planned for the coming year, and we are confident that together, we can achieve greater things.



Before I end my message, I would like to state that the year 2023, has recorded a lot of cases of misconduct leading to disciplinary actions against staff. Some of the grave misconducts resulted in some dire disciplinary actions against those found guilty.



We are therefore using this medium to once again appeal to all staff of the Judicial Service to always abide by the code of ethics in the discharge of our duties.



Your job security is of utmost importance to us.



Always be measured in your dealings with court users.



Remember to exhibit a high level of integrity and professionalism at all times in the new year and beyond.



We hope that you all enjoy a well-deserved break over the festive season, spending time with loved ones and reflecting on the year that has passed, and making resolutions about the new year.



On behalf of the NEC of JUSAG, to Our Dear Mother, Her Ladyship the Chief Justice (Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkonoo), the Judicial Secretary, and all staff of the Judiciary and the Judicial Service at large, we say…!



Afi oo Afi



Afi naa akpe wɔ



Kpaanyɔ anina wɔ

Wɔ fee momoo mo



Wɔ ye Gbo, wɔ ye Gbiena



Alonte diŋ ko akafo wɔteŋ



Ni wɔsεε afi lε wɔ tashi neke noŋŋ



Ni wɔsεε afi le ehi eha wo fe neke



Ni nyemi afee nyemi



Ni afi aya ni ebanina wɔ ekoŋ



Tswa ni omanye abla wɔ!



English translation!



Hail to the New Year



May we live to see the end of the New Year

May the eighth day meet with us



So that we are as good as new



May we celebrate the Gbo festival of September and the Gbeina festival of May



Let no black cat, a symbol of evi,l cross our paths



And let us be around to sit together in the next year



and that we may be more prosperous



Bound with sisterly and brotherly love



As the year goes round to meet us again



That when we strike may glory surround us



Afehyia pa



Fe ye ye nami loo (Ewe)

Ni ti yuun panli ( Dagbani)



Ni yuni pa la (Wale or dagare)



Leti Yuun pa le ( Frafra)



Barrkan Mu Da, Saabon Shekara ( Hausa)



Once again, God bless us all as we enter into the New Year.



Mr. Samuel Afotey Otu



President, JUSAG



SGD