Be measured in your expectation – Pius reacts to #FixTheCountry protest

Former Deputy Information Minister Pius Hadzide

A former deputy Information Minister Pius Hadzide has urged Ghanaians to be measured in their expectations and also appreciate the limitation of government.

The comments come in the wake of the #FIXTHECOUNTRYNOW social media protest which has been trending on Twitter for the past three days.



The protest mainly led by the youth is drawing attention to the lack of opportunities for the youth and general living conditions in the country. The concerns range from the recent fuel price increment to wastage in public office by political officeholders.



In a Facebook post, Mr Hadzide said “I see that some Ghanaian individuals have started a campaign to point out some obvious shortcomings we have as a people. They call it “fix yourself first”. I admire individuals who admit personal shortcomings and make an effort to self-correct. Even the good book admonishes us in Galatians 6:1



“Brothers, if anyone is caught in any transgression, you who are spiritual should restore him in a spirit of gentleness. Keep watch on yourself, lest you too be tempted.”

"It is in that spirit of personal responsibility and eternal vigilance that I support both campaigns namely “fix the country” and “fix yourself self first”.



"I believe they both have the same underlying objective; building a working Ghanaian society. But a working Ghanaian society cannot be possible without individual responsibility”.



He stressed: “The words used may have been too harsh and the tone repugnant but we should not lose sight of the clarion call.



"It should be situated in the 'Yen ara yen asaase nie' context. Governments would come and go, Governments like this one would do their best, but we the people have to appreciate the limitations of our Governments, we have to be measured and circumspect in our expectations lest we lend ourselves to be used by some opportunistic and unscrupulous individuals”.