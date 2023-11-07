Be mindful about the people you elect to lead you - Professor Opoku-Agyemang to Ghanaian youth

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang receiving a citation

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has cautioned the youth to think critically about the people they choose to lead them in this country since that will determine how their tomorrow will be managed.

She further encouraged the youth to keep their hopes alive and work hard in order to secure their future.



The keynote speaker at the Emotional Intelligent Africa Summit further asked the audience to consider what legacies are actively being left behind in the current dispensation.



She said that no one is going to be thankful for inheriting a botched education system; contaminated rivers; poisoned soils; a health system hanging in the balance; spillages, not by force majeur resulting in water once used for many daily chores, seeping from cemeteries, garbage dumps, public toilets, drains, going to waste in tragic, destructive conditions, exterminating aquaculture, flora and fauna, while water is urgently needed for irrigation and other purposes. It is a complete emotional disengagement bordering on abuse when those in the positions to empathize rather than blame the victims, rubbing salt in their injuries.



“Our forebears have been through unspeakable difficulties which they confronted in order to survive and arm themselves to pave a future we have every duty to protect.”

"One of the many ways is to know our true history, tell our own stories, interrogate who we are, what we are becoming, and the nature of the endgame. We must have both faith and trust in our abilities to solve our problems. We raise our levels of confidence when we make the effort when we do not leave our fate in the hands of others.



She further concluded that the current deplorable state of Ghana’s economy calls for a cathedral built on hope, honesty, trust, and regard for the vulnerable. And not one built on eschewing greed, bullying, dishonesty, insensitivity, arrogance, hypocrisy or posing as a veil for taking the name of God in vain.



Event



Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang made the call as the keynote speaker at the Emotional Intelligence Africa Summit organized by the Addison Center for EMotional Intelligence held at the Centre for the National Culture in Cape Coast last Thursday on the theme: Rediscovering the Ghanaian in our current Dispensation.”