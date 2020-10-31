Be mindful of English translation to Twi – Language professor cautions presenters

Prof Sekyi-Baidoo cautioned that such occurrences can jeopardise the nation ahead of the elections

A Professor of Language and Literature at the Department of English Education at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) in the Central Region has called local dialect radio and television presenters to be mindful of how they translate from the English language to the local dialect, especially into Akan.

Professor Yaw Sekyi-Baidoo said such translations, if not done with decorum, can jeopardize the nation as we head to the December elections.



The Professor of Language and Literature made the call in an interview with Onua FM’s Yen Sempa hosted by Nana Okyere Awurukuo.



Prof Sekyi-Baidoo noted on Thursday how these Akan-speaking radio stations empanel their programmes.



To him, there is a grave challenge because they always bring into their studio's representatives from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who always fight, creating tension in the country.



“The Media Commission must stand up against that. When two are fighting, we need one to separate them but we always bring those who fight into the studio, which is the NPP and NDC. Why don’t we bring in those who are neutral on the issues?”

On serial callers, Prof Sekyi-Baidoo said “we need to teach the callers on how to use the language. Politicians will order you to insults…and that is what we should stand up against”.



Social media influence



He said the social media had had influence on the masses but we don’t want to address the challenges that are associated with it.



“There are laws but we have left it to create problems for us as a nation but we don’t want to address it. There is free speech but where is the advice on that?”